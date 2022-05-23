Video: Delighted Antonio Conte reacts to Son’s golden boot clinching goal

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed their spot in next season’s Champions League with an emphatic 5-0 win over Norwich City yesterday.

The achievement is a big boost for the London club in their hopes of retaining Conte next season and also ahead of a really important transfer window as they look to push forward in the Premier League standings.

That wasn’t the only thing being celebrated from a Spurs point of view yesterday, as forward Son Heung-min scored two of the five goals to tie level with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and win the Premier League’s golden boot.

The South Korean’s second goal brought a lovely reaction from a delighted Antonio Conte, who was walking around with two fingers up, which can be seen below.