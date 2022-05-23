Video: Mario Balotelli scores incredible rabona goal after crazy amount of stepovers

Mario Balotelli scored an incredible rabona goal yesterday in Turkey after bamboozling a defender with a crazy amount of stepovers. 

The former Man City star now plays his football in Turkey with Adana Demirspor after joining the club this season. Adana were playing their final game of the season against Goztepe and went on to win 7-0 and finish 9th in the Turkish league – with Balotelli scoring four of the goals.

This is typical of Mario Balotelli, who was always a player ready to put on a show and with one game to go in his season, the Italian decided to pull back the curtain for Atana fans.

