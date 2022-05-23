Jarrod Bowen has been tipped to remain at West Ham and sign a new contract with the London club.

This is according to talkSport journalist, Alex Crook, who told GiveMeSport: “I can see him staying. I think he’ll get himself a decent pay rise because, obviously, he’s not one of the top earners having come from the Championship, but definitely he’s earned that contract, and I would expect that.”

Kurt Zouma is believed to be West Ham’s top earner at present, taking home £125,000 a week according to the Daily Mail and Bowen would surpass that should he sign a new deal.

Bowen has a contract with West Ham until 2025 and any bid at present would have to be a big one to pry the Englishman away from the London stadium.

Liverpool are one of the clubs heavily linked with the 25-year-old with the Liverpool Echo running the story that the Reds are serious about the West Ham man.

Bowen has scored 18 goals and assisted a further 13 this season and is being tipped to get a call up to the England squad for the World Cup in November. The 25-year-old has a bright future ahead of him and he could now be at West Ham for a few more years.