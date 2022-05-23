West Ham’s Kurt Zouma charged with three offences of animal cruelty after kicking cat

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has been charged with three offences of animal cruelty after video footage of him kicking his cat emerged earlier this year.

The Frenchman has been a key player for the Hammers, but this saga has cast a shadow over his season, with the 27-year-old spotted kicking and slapping his pet cat on Instagram.

Zouma has now been charged with three offences under the Animal Welfare Act, with his brother Yoan, also a footballer, also facing charges after appearing in court.

Zouma joined West Ham from Chelsea and previously had loan spells at Everton and Stoke City.

