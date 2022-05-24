25-year-old confirms he wants to play for Jesse Marsch next season

Robin Koch has confirmed he wants to stay at Leeds ahead of next season.

Leeds have endured a difficult season but managed to secure their status as a Premier League club on the final day.

However, Koch has confirmed he wants to stay at the club next season.

“I feel super comfortable in the city and at the club, and I have a contract here. When I joined Leeds we had a project in mind, a journey that is not over for us as a team. My personal goal is also to be in a strong team in the Premier League with Leeds and to have a more successful season overall with my team-mates,” said Koch, speaking to Bild.

Marsch will be looking to keep hold of as many players as possible next year, as he manages in his first full season at the club.