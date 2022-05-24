Arsenal want to sign two forwards this summer, with free agent being considered

Arsenal reportedly want to sign two forwards this summer, with Juventus ace Paulo Dybala being considered as he approaches the end of his contract.

The Gunners have long been linked with a move for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, but ESPN add that free agent Dybala is another option being considered by the club.

The Argentina international has enjoyed a fine career in Serie A with both Juventus and former club Palermo, but he’s allowed his contract to run down and is available on a free transfer this summer.

That will surely make him a tempting option for Arsenal and other big clubs, though it remains to be seen who will win the race for his signature.

The Gunners could certainly do with someone like Dybala joining alongside Jesus, as Mikel Arteta has suffered since allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave in January, while Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah could now both be heading for the Emirates Stadium exit.

Dybala would bring experience and proven quality to this AFC side, and that added spark up front could be enough to get the club over the line in the race for the top four.