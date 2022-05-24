Arsenal hopeful over landing two transfer targets worth a combined £75million

Arsenal are reportedly hopeful that the contract situations of Gabriel Jesus and Youri Tielemans can benefit their pursuit of the pair in this summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners have several targets in mind this summer, with Jesus and Tielemans both seemingly high on the club’s agenda, though they could cost a combined £75million, according to The Athletic.

It’s been a difficult season for Arsenal, who couldn’t hold on to fourth spot with some poor end-of-season form, and now Mikel Arteta and Edu have to go back to the drawing board.

Major investment is surely needed once again, with Jesus and Tielemans looking ideal for the north London giants.

£75m could even look cheap for the two players, who would majorly improve Arsenal in midfield and attack.

The Athletic’s report also suggests Arsenal hope Manchester City could lower their demands for Jesus, as £50m seems a bit of a steep asking price for someone who will be a free agent in a year’s time.

