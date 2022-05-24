Arsenal given two bits of hugely promising transfer news

Arsenal have reportedly been given two hugely encouraging pieces of transfer news regarding one of their transfer targets and one of their players they’ll be hoping to keep this summer.

The Gunners need to get this transfer window right, with Mikel Arteta given plenty to spend a year ago as he brought in the likes of Ben White, Martin Odegaard and Takehiro Tomiyasu, but they’ve once again finished outside of the top four.

Still, there could be some good news on the way for Arsenal as the Telegraph claim they remain the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus this summer.

The Brazil international looks ideal to give Arteta a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whose January departure now looks a big mistake by the club.

Arsenal given Gabriel transfer boost

The report also suggests that there’s positive news on the Gabriel Magalhaes front, with the defender settled at the Emirates Stadium despite interest from Juventus.

It’s thought that the 24-year-old is unlikely to push for a move away as he’s settled with his family in London.

This would have been a big blow for Arsenal as it would have required even more rebuilding and sweeping changes to the squad when Arteta probably needs to prioritise working to keep on developing the players he has after so many changes in recent years.