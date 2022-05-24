Aston Villa looking to pinch midfielder from rivals after Kamara deal

The pulling power of Steven Gerrard has already become clear after Philippe Coutinho mentioned him as a decisive factor in his move to Aston Villa. Highly sought-after midfielder Boubacar Kamara has also signed for Villa on Tuesday amid interest from Atletico Madrid, but Gerrard already has his eyes set on another conquest.

Box-to-box central midfielder Yves Bissouma is reportedly the next in line. That’s according to 90min, who say that talks have already begun for the Mali international. The talks with Brighton and Hove Albion are likely to conclude in a deal worth around £30m in total which would leave Gerrard stacked with options for the coming season.

Bissouma has just completed his fourth season in England after arriving from Lille in 2018. In both of the last two seasons he has stood out for Graham Potter and proven himself capable of mixing it with anyone in the league. 90min also detailed that he had been attracting interest from numerous Premier League clubs, including Arsenal.