Aston Villa looking to pinch midfielder from rivals after Kamara deal

Aston Villa FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

The pulling power of Steven Gerrard has already become clear after Philippe Coutinho mentioned him as a decisive factor in his move to Aston Villa. Highly sought-after midfielder Boubacar Kamara has also signed for Villa on Tuesday amid interest from Atletico Madrid, but Gerrard already has his eyes set on another conquest.

Box-to-box central midfielder Yves Bissouma is reportedly the next in line. That’s according to 90min, who say that talks have already begun for the Mali international. The talks with Brighton and Hove Albion are likely to conclude in  a deal worth around £30m in total which would leave Gerrard stacked with options for the coming season.

Yves Bissouma in action against Wolves.

Bissouma has just completed his fourth season in England after arriving from Lille in 2018. In both of the last two seasons he has stood out for Graham Potter and proven himself capable of mixing it with anyone in the league. 90min also detailed that he had been attracting interest from numerous Premier League clubs, including Arsenal.

 

More Stories about Aston Villa FC
Aston Villa fend off Arsenal and Newcastle to sign 22-year-old French star
Fabrizio Romano confirms Aston Villa to beat Arsenal to signing of French midfielder
Arsenal set to make an attempt to sign French star on a free transfer
More Stories Aston Villa FC Boubacar Kamara Brighton and Hove Albion Yves Bissouma

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. My opinion but I think he’s better than Phillips so get him signed up ASAP would be brilliant with McGinn and Kamara

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.