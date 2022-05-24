This doesn’t really qualify as breaking news, but Manchester United are officially rubbish, with even the BBC confirming it earlier today.

The Red Devils have endured a miserable 2021/22 season, finishing sixth in the table on their lowest points tally in the Premier League era, and failing to win any trophies.

Just to rub their noses in it, someone learning how to use the BBC news ticker couldn’t resist a dig at them today, leading to this reporter to apologise and explain the incident in the video clip below…

Errrr… what is going on with the BBC News ticker? pic.twitter.com/fofbiGyMfs — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 24, 2022

The BBC have explained the "error" pic.twitter.com/8mbYV2oMAu — James Nalton (@JDNalton) May 24, 2022

Pictures courtesy of BBC News

Man Utd supporters will not be too happy about this, with someone at the BBC perhaps displaying some anti-United bias.

They’re also now surely going to have to get used to this being churned out as meme material every time they lose a game from now on.