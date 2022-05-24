Manchester United reportedly angered Edinson Cavani by preventing him from sealing a transfer to Barcelona earlier this season.

The Uruguay international is now out of contract and set to move on from Man Utd this summer, but it seems he’s been unsettled at the club for some time.

According to ESPN, Cavani struggled to adjust to life in England, particularly with the added issue of Covid-19 measures in place for much of last season, and wanted a move to Barcelona once Cristiano Ronaldo took his place up front and his no.7 shirt.

It’s not clear why the Red Devils kept Cavani, because he never ended up playing much anyway this season, scoring only two goals in total.

Sources told ESPN that the decision didn’t seem to make much sense, and used strong language to describe how Cavani felt about it all.

“He did really well in a tough season during COVID-19 despite his difficulties adjusting to life in Manchester,” the source told ESPN.

“He couldn’t believe that it got dark outside at 3 p.m. in the winter – but he knew he wasn’t going to play with Ronaldo and wanted to join Barca.

“He ended up starting eight games all season at United and scored just twice, so nobody benefited from him staying, least of all the club.”

All in all, this is just another thing that sums up how badly this season was handled inside Old Trafford, with so many issues in the dressing room that explain the team’s poor chemistry on the pitch.