Chelsea are readying an offer for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is also attracting the interest of Newcastle.

With the future of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho uncertain, due to their contracts expiring in 2023, Chelsea could be looking for midfield reinforcements this summer.

According to TuttoSport, Chelsea have an offer ready to sign Rabiot from Juventus, for a fee of around €15-€20m. Juventus are willing to sell the French midfielder, who has amassed 129 appearances during his time in Turin.

With sanctions placed against the current Chelsea ownership, meaning they are unable to spend any money, some of the squad have been considering their future. The club haven’t been able to renew the contracts of any players, and the likes of Kante and Jorginho will be leaving the club on a free transfer next season as it stands.

Even if the pair do eventually sign new deals at Chelsea, both players are into their thirties, and it could be time to replace them with some younger talent. Rabiot recently turned 27, so should have a reasonable amount of time left at the top level.