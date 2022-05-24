Chelsea star announces departure via Instagram after almost ten years at the club

Chelsea FC
Chelsea look set to lose a host of players this summer due to sanctions placed against the club, meaning they’ve been unable to offer new deals.

Despite the new takeover at Chelsea set to be completed in the coming days, meaning they will be able to offer players new contracts, some have already decided to leave the club. This includes Charly Musonda, who has announced via his Instagram that he will be leaving the club at the end of the month, as seen below.

 

The Belgian has spent almost ten years at Chelsea but failed to cement a regular place in the first team, making just three appearances in his time at the club. After three loan spells with a view to helping develop the 25-year-old, he has now left the club to pursue new opportunities.

Musonda has even struggled for game time during his multiple loan spells, so there’s no doubting the Chelsea midfielder needs a move to revive his career.

