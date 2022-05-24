Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is set to be offered a bumper new deal, doubling his current wage.

Mount has been one of Chelsea’s star players this season and was recently awarded their Player of the Season accolade.

According to iNews, Mount is set to be offered a new contract, rewarding him for his services since making the step up to first-team football, after coming through the academy.

His new deal will reportedly see him more than double his current wage, which is reportedly at around £80,000 a week.

According to Foot Mercato, Barcelona have recently been showing an interest in Mount, but Chelsea have acted quickly to tie down one of their academy products to a new deal.

After the sales of Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori potentially being proven as a mistake, Chelsea won’t want to repeat a similar error.

The duo have gone on to excel away from Stamford Bridge, and in hindsight, they could be useful members of Thomas Tuchel’s current squad. Abraham was sold to make way for Romelu Lukaku, who has struggled this season, and Chelsea could lose three centre-backs this summer, due to their contracts expiring, so Tomori would have been able to slot right in.