Declan Rice could do well to stay at West Ham for a bit longer instead of rushing into a transfer to Manchester United.

The England international is a hugely exciting talent who has just enjoyed another outstanding season at the London Stadium, and there has unsurprisingly been plenty of speculation over his future in recent times.

Still, the latest from the Daily Mirror is that Rice could stay at West Ham for another year despite interest from Man Utd.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, former Red Devils ace Luke Chadwick admits he can understand why the 23-year-old might not find the prospect of a move to Old Trafford that appealing right now.

“I think without a shadow of a doubt it’s a good move to take his time over this. Staying at West Ham is hardly the worst thing in the world – he’s loved there, he’s going to become club captain,” Chadwick said.

“West Ham weren’t far away from finishing above Manchester United, it’s not as if he’d be making a massive step up. It might not be that attractive to him to move to a club who finished 6th in the Premier League and will be playing Europa League football.”

Still, Chadwick added that he’d love to see Rice at United at some point, as he feels he could be an ideal player for the club to build around as they look to get a new era going.

“At the same time, that opportunity to be at the start of a new dynasty at Manchester United … you sort of hope that he goes there at some point,” Chadwick said.

“The manager (Erik ten Hag) will hopefully bring in a new culture, and he fits in to that, he seems like a good leader as well as a fantastic footballer. I hope he goes to United and becomes part of a new era at the club.”