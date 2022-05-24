Rivals ready to pounce for transfer of Arsenal ace despite Arteta’s efforts to keep him

Arsenal FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Crystal Palace are reportedly ready to pounce if Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah becomes available this summer.

The England Under-21 international has been in fine form towards the end of this season, but his contract is about to expire and his future remains uncertain.

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal’s London rivals Palace remain interested in Nketiah after trying to sign him last summer, and could try again for him if he decides to leave the Emirates Stadium on a free transfer.

The report suggests, however, that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been trying to keep Nketiah, as Fabrizio Romano has previously revealed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Eddie Nketiah is wanted by Crystal Palace
More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal given two bits of hugely promising transfer news
Man United ready to spend €50million on key transfer target with agents ready to travel to Manchester
Chelsea have edge over Arsenal in potential transfer move for Premier League winner

Nketiah could do well to move on, however, after a lack of regular playing time at Arsenal down the years, and with new signings likely to come in up front this summer.

The Telegraph note that AFC are keen to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, so Nketiah clearly has a big decision to make this summer.

Palace would surely be a good move for him to play week in, week out in the Premier League, and he’ll surely be tempted to work under Patrick Vieira after the impressive job he’s done at Selhurst Park.

More Stories Eddie Nketiah Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.