Crystal Palace are reportedly ready to pounce if Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah becomes available this summer.

The England Under-21 international has been in fine form towards the end of this season, but his contract is about to expire and his future remains uncertain.

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal’s London rivals Palace remain interested in Nketiah after trying to sign him last summer, and could try again for him if he decides to leave the Emirates Stadium on a free transfer.

The report suggests, however, that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been trying to keep Nketiah, as Fabrizio Romano has previously revealed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Nketiah could do well to move on, however, after a lack of regular playing time at Arsenal down the years, and with new signings likely to come in up front this summer.

The Telegraph note that AFC are keen to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, so Nketiah clearly has a big decision to make this summer.

Palace would surely be a good move for him to play week in, week out in the Premier League, and he’ll surely be tempted to work under Patrick Vieira after the impressive job he’s done at Selhurst Park.