England midfielder James Maddison has liked a tweet hinting at his disappointment at being excluded from the latest squad.

Maddison was omitted from Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad, despite an excellent season in the Premier League with Leicester. Overall, his club side have underachieved, but Maddison himself has enjoyed one of his best seasons to date.

The 25-year-old has managed 20 goals and assists in the Premier League, but that wasn’t enough to make Southgate’s England side.

Maddison has now hinted at his disappointment, liking a tweet posted by former Premier League footballer Darren Bent, as seen below.

As unfortunate as Maddison may feel, Southgate’s decision is understandable. Maddison is a natural number ten, and England rarely set up in a formation that utilises this position.

The likes of Mason Mount and Phil Foden are slightly more versatile, meaning they can play out wide, or in a deeper midfield role. This is possibly what has given the duo an advantage over Maddison, who would have more than likely received a truckload of England caps had he been born in another era.