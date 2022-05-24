Fabrizio Romano provides update on potential €80m Chelsea signing, player exits, and new contracts

Chelsea FC
Fabrizio Romano has provided some intriguing Chelsea transfer news from his official Twitter page this afternoon.

The Blues have just finished a disappointing season, with Thomas Tuchel’s side losing the FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals, both to Liverpool, and finishing third in the Premier League table.

It’s fair to say many were expecting better than this from Chelsea at the start of the season, and so it’s not too surprising that major changes could be coming at Stamford Bridge this summer.

See below as Romano provides an update on the potential signing of Jules Kounde from Sevilla, who remains a top target and who could cost as much as €80million…

Romano also discussed players who could be leaving Chelsea, stating that the west London outfit are open to selling Hakim Ziyech.

See his update below as he also states that Marcos Alonso could be set to move to Barcelona, while N’Golo Kante and Jorginho will discuss new contracts with the club…

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column earlier this week, Romano also cast some doubts over Christian Pulisic’s future, but suggested Juventus probably wouldn’t be keen to pay up to sign Jorginho.

  1. Kounde for €80m?, No no no chelsea again will regret like that of Romelu ,i personally think the best option is “Pau Torres” definitely good for me, will be another VVD, surely, go for “pau” He’s cheap too ,over paying without care, if at around €50-€60

