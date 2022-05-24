Fabrizio Romano provides update on potential €80m Chelsea signing, player exits, and new contracts

Fabrizio Romano has provided some intriguing Chelsea transfer news from his official Twitter page this afternoon.

The Blues have just finished a disappointing season, with Thomas Tuchel’s side losing the FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals, both to Liverpool, and finishing third in the Premier League table.

It’s fair to say many were expecting better than this from Chelsea at the start of the season, and so it’s not too surprising that major changes could be coming at Stamford Bridge this summer.

See below as Romano provides an update on the potential signing of Jules Kounde from Sevilla, who remains a top target and who could cost as much as €80million…

Koundé has been top of the list for Chelsea for months. He’s considered serious option and the player would love a Premier League move. Release clause: €80m. ? #CFC Chelsea will push to sign Koundé, working on it since long time… plan hasn’t changed. ?? https://t.co/AENavuNMtT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 24, 2022

Romano also discussed players who could be leaving Chelsea, stating that the west London outfit are open to selling Hakim Ziyech.

See his update below as he also states that Marcos Alonso could be set to move to Barcelona, while N’Golo Kante and Jorginho will discuss new contracts with the club…

Chelsea are now open to sell Hakim Ziyech in case they will receive an important proposal. ? #CFC Marcos Alonso will leave with Barça still leading the race – talks soon with N’Golo Kanté to discuss his contract situation, Jorginho’s waiting too. More: https://t.co/MXeh7XeKfs pic.twitter.com/K8OuO8zzkL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 24, 2022

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column earlier this week, Romano also cast some doubts over Christian Pulisic’s future, but suggested Juventus probably wouldn’t be keen to pay up to sign Jorginho.