Fabrizio Romano provides little twist in Spurs’ permanent signing of Kulusevski

It’s fair to say Dejan Kulusevski has been a hit at Tottenham and has performed exceptionally under Antonio Conte.

The winger joined Tottenham on loan in January and has played 18 games in the Premier League since, scoring five goals and assisting a further eight and has become a staple in Conte’s side alongside Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Many expected Spurs to sign the Swede on a permanent deal this summer but that will not be the case according to Fabrizio Romano. The transfer journalist states that Kulusevski will be staying in North London next season but on loan again.

There is a clause to buy in the 22-year-olds contract, which is divided into two parts: If Kulusevski plays 20 games [45 minutes minimum] in the Premier League and Spurs qualify for next season’s Champions League, then the North London club have an obligation to buy the winger for €35million; if those markers are not reached, then Spurs will have a buy option clause.

Kulusevski will be Tottenham player on a permanent deal in the future, for sure… but he's staying on loan next season ?? #THFC ?? If he plays 20 games [45 mins] in PL and Spurs will qualify to UCL ?? obligation to buy for €35m. ?? If not, Spurs will have a buy option clause. pic.twitter.com/JnY2PrKRF2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 24, 2022

This comes as a little twist as many expected the move to become permanent this summer. Tottenham will also have to make the loan deal of Cristian Romero permanent this summer and are set to do so, which will set the club back £40million according to 90min.

This is a smart piece of business from Tottenham as it frees up funds to strengthen other areas, as Conte’s side looks to close the gap on those ahead of them in the league.