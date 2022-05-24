Fabrizio Romano provides little twist in Spurs’ permanent signing of Kulusevski

Tottenham FC
Posted by

It’s fair to say Dejan Kulusevski has been a hit at Tottenham and has performed exceptionally under Antonio Conte. 

The winger joined Tottenham on loan in January and has played 18 games in the Premier League since, scoring five goals and assisting a further eight and has become a staple in Conte’s side alongside Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Many expected Spurs to sign the Swede on a permanent deal this summer but that will not be the case according to Fabrizio Romano. The transfer journalist states that Kulusevski will be staying in North London next season but on loan again.

There is a clause to buy in the 22-year-olds contract, which is divided into two parts: If Kulusevski plays 20 games [45 minutes minimum] in the Premier League and Spurs qualify for next season’s Champions League, then the North London club have an obligation to buy the winger for €35million; if those markers are not reached, then Spurs will have a buy option clause.

More Stories / Latest News
Rivals ready to pounce for transfer of Arsenal ace despite Arteta’s efforts to keep him
Arsenal given two bits of hugely promising transfer news
Man United ready to spend €50million on key transfer target with agents ready to travel to Manchester

This comes as a little twist as many expected the move to become permanent this summer. Tottenham will also have to make the loan deal of Cristian Romero permanent this summer and are set to do so, which will set the club back £40million according to 90min.

This is a smart piece of business from Tottenham as it frees up funds to strengthen other areas, as Conte’s side looks to close the gap on those ahead of them in the league.

 

More Stories Dejan Kulusevski

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.