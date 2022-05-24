Fabrizio Romano states how new signing Carvalho will be used at Liverpool

Fabio Carvalho was yesterday confirmed as a Liverpool player months after the club made an attempt to sign the 19-year-old from Fulham.

Carvalho’s contract with Fulham expires at the end of the season and will join the Reds on July 1st on a five-year contract according to Sky Sports. The Merseyside club paid £5million plus add-ons for the youngster as a compensation fee for development costs and the Portuguese man will now set about trying to break into Jurgen Klopp’s starting 11.

The current Liverpool squad is packed full of talent, especially in the forward areas, and the way the club handled Harvey Elliott might have been the blueprint for how Klopp would set about developing Carvalho but that is not the case.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool won’t loan Fabio Carvalho out next season as the 19-year-old is going to be part of the first team. Jurgen Klopp is convinced that the youngster could become an important player very soon and will most likely be given chances in the cup competitions, whilst developing amongst the first team.

Carvalho scored 11 goals and assisted a further eight in all competitions last season and played a big role in helping Fulham back to the Premier League. The 19-year-old is set to write new chapters in his story at Liverpool and that will start next season.