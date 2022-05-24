Ferran Soriano claims Manchester United have more money than City

Following the decisions of arguably the two brightest stars in football, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, to join or stay at state-backed clubs, the question has once again been raised about the fairness of the footballing ecosystem.

The narrative has been that nobody was able to compete with the offers that others, notably Real Madrid and Liverpool, were unable to compete with the financial packages of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

That idea was put to City Chief Executive Ferran Soriano by Catalan radio station RAC1, with The Mirror covering his comments. Soriano was assertive in his answers.

“People construct narratives that are lies, that don’t make sense. If you look at the income of English clubs, the biggest earner is Manchester United. They earn £100m more than City, Liverpool and Chelsea. We don’t have more money. In fact, we have less.”