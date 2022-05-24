Experienced Premier League ace reaches “full agreement with Tottenham”, according to Fabrizio Romano

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster has reportedly agreed a transfer to Tottenham for this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 34-year-old looks close to finalising a move to join Spurs as their backup ‘keeper, replacing Pierluigi Gollini, who will be returning to Atalanta, according to Romano.

Forster has had a fine career in the Premier League, while he also previously shone in a spell at Celtic. He also has six caps for the senior England national team under his belt.

One imagines he won’t see a huge amount of playing time at Tottenham, but it could still be smart business by the club to bring him in as a backup option.

THFC fans will now hope other big signings can be made after the club secured qualification for next season’s Champions League.

That should help Antonio Conte lure in some quality players to help this team improve even further next term.

