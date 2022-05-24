Anthony Martial looks set to return to Manchester United after a disappointing loan spell in Spain.

Martial spent the second half of the season on loan at Sevilla, but failed to hit the ground running, after he fell out of favour at Manchester United. The French forward played nine times in the league for Sevilla, scoring zero goals.

The Sevilla president has confirmed the Spanish club won’t be signing Martial on a permanent deal from Manchester United, as seen in the tweet below.

Sevilla president Castro confirms: “Anthony Martial will return to Man United. We spent important money on him but it didn’t work – also, he had injuries and we’re not gonna buy him on a permanent deal”. ??? #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 24, 2022

Martial is still only 26, but the French international is at somewhat of a crossroads in his career. A loan spell should have sparked his career back into life, but he struggled to find his feet in Spain.

With Erik ten Hag recently appointed as manager, Martial may be looking for a fresh start when he returns to England, and will be hoping the Dutch manager will offer him a clean slate.

However, with Ten Hag set to completely overhaul the squad, Martial may be used to generate funds to improve other areas of the pitch.