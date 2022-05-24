Manchester City star Jack Grealish mocked Newcastle United ace Miguel Almiron during last night’s title celebrations.

Bizarrely, Grealish insisted that Riyad Mahrez needed to be taken off in the final day win over Aston Villa because he was ‘playing like Almiron’…

“Riyad played like Almiron, get him off the pitch” What a weapon. https://t.co/GI7O8E6T6t — NUFC360 (@NUFC360) May 23, 2022

Grealish and Bernardo Silva also playfully mocked each other, but it’s unclear where the bad feelings towards Almiron have come from.

City fans are celebrating a fourth Premier League title in five seasons, with Ilkay Gundogan’s heroics sealing a late comeback victory over Aston Villa at the weekend and ensuring the club finished a point ahead of Liverpool.