Manchester United closing in on transfer of ideal Erik ten Hag signing

Manchester United are reportedly making progress on a transfer deal for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber.

The exciting young centre-back has shone in the Eredivisie under incoming Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag, and it looks like there is a growing optimism that he’ll end up at Old Trafford.

This is according to Mark Goldbridge on The United Stand, with the reporter explaining that he’s spoken to sources who believe the deal is basically done.

Goldbridge adds that there is an eagerness from Ten Hag to get Timber in, and the 20-year-old is also keen to follow his manager from Amsterdam to Manchester.

Timber looks a terrific young talent and could be ideal to give MUFC the upgrade they need in defence, with Harry Maguire enduring a very poor 2021/22 campaign.

Ten Hag has played a key role in Timber’s development, so it makes sense that a reunion is now being eyed up from both parties.

It will be interesting to see how this claim from Goldbridge develops in the days and weeks ahead.