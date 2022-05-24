Kurt Zouma pleads guilty over cat video incident and charged with two offences

West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma has pleaded guilty to kicking and slapping his pet cat in a video.

The video was released back in February, which showed Zouma displaying acts of animal cruelty towards his pet and it sparked outrage amongst many communities, not just football.

According to the BBC, the incident was filmed at the West Ham player’s home and posted on Snapchat by his brother, Yoan Zouma, on the 6th of February. It was later seen by a woman who had been messaging Yoan, and she raised concern before the footage got into the hands of the media. The 27-year-old admitted two offences under the Animal Welfare Act at a hearing at Thames Magistrates’ Court today, whilst his brother Yoan, who plays for Dagenham and Redbridge, admitted one offence after an RSPCA investigation.

The sentencing has been adjourned to 1 June, where the West Ham defenders’ punishment will be dished out.

Zouma apologised after the incident back in February, sending a statement to Sky News, in which the Frenchman said: “I want to apologise for my actions. There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret.

“I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.

“They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again.”

Zouma was met by boos and banners relating to the incident during the games the West Ham defender played after the incident. Depending on the verdict, this will likely reoccur once the season starts again in August and that’s if the Frenchman is still with the Hammers.