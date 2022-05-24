Leicester to take on several Premier League clubs for €35m midfielder

Leicester City have joined the race for PSV’s Ibrahim Sangare who could leave the club this summer if a good offer arrives at the Dutch side’s doorstep.

Any operation would cost the Foxes at least €35milllion according to Todofichajes and Brendan Rodgers’ side are set to face competition from several other Premier League clubs such as Liverpool, Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Leicester look set to lose one of their big midfielder stars this summer, with the most likely being Youri Tielemans. According to the Telegraph, Mikel Arteta has identified the Leicester man as one of his leading summer targets, with the Arsenal manager making a number of background checks on the Belgium international and wants the Gunners to make a bid for the 25-year-old.

Sangre is a defensive midfielder but can also play a little further up in the centre of the park. The 24-year-old is a physically strong player with a good defensive mind and one of his biggest attributes is carrying the ball up the pitch. The Ivory Coast international isn’t the best passer of a ball, which is something Rodgers will have to work on.

Liverpool and Newcastle will provide Leicester with stiff competition and therefore this could be a hard player to sign. Sangare’s contract ends with PSV in 2025, therefore, they are under no pressure to sell the 24-year-old but if a big bid comes in, the player will certainly be packing his bags.