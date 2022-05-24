Chelsea “have to try and sign” this world class attacker, says ex-Blue

Chelsea have been told that they have to try and seal the transfer of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski if he is available.

The Poland international’s future at the Allianz Arena is in some doubt at the moment, with his contract due to expire in a year’s time, and that could allow someone like Chelsea to swoop for him.

The Blues have Romelu Lukaku up front at the moment, but he’s been poor since his big move from Inter Milan last summer.

Lewandowski would surely be an upgrade after another outstanding season for Bayern, in which he scored 50 goals in 46 games in all competitions.

Chelsea were recently mentioned as suitors for the 33-year-old by journalist Guillem Balague…

The latest on @lewy_official Bayern continue to reject to sell him He is doing “huge daily efforts” to convince club to let him go If he goes, #FCB is only one of the options. Also PSG and London clubs (Chelsea, Arsenal) pic.twitter.com/dERe8YXORi — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) May 19, 2022

It remains to be seen if CFC will definitely decide to target Lewandowski, but their former player Glen Johnson thinks it would be a good move.

Lewandowski Chelsea transfer talked up by ex-Blue

The former England right-back admitted the arrival of Lewandowski might be complicated due to Lukaku’s presence in the squad, but felt it was still a move his old club have to pursue if they can.

“In terms of the player himself, then yes (they should go for him),” Johnson told bettingodds.com. “But business-wise, what that might do to [Romelu] Lukaku, if he’s not playing where’s he going to go, how much is he going to be worth. They bought him for an awful lot of money.

“But at the same time, if they give him another six months and he doesn’t perform, then they might miss out on the top four. It’s a tough one. While Lewandowski is available on the free, I think you have to try and sign him.”

Lewandowski is actually not yet available on a free, but may be likely to move on the cheap this summer due to his contract having just a year to run.