West Ham make “initial enquiries” over potential transfer of Man United ace

Manchester United FC West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United have reportedly made an initial enquiry about the potential signing of Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard this summer.

The England international had a successful loan spell with the Hammers in 2020/21, but ended up returning to Man Utd for the season just gone, despite barely seeing any playing time.

Now out of contract and available on a free, it seems Lingard is once again being targeted by West Ham, according to a report from Sky Sports.

Lingard looks like he’d be a fine signing for David Moyes’ side, especially since he’s going to be available on a free transfer.

Jesse Lingard to West Ham?
More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal & Man United transfer target’s asking price likely to have almost doubled since last summer
Arsenal hopeful over landing two transfer targets worth a combined £75million
Fabrizio Romano states how new signing Carvalho will be used at Liverpool

Red Devils fans will surely be disappointed with how this popular homegrown player’s time at Old Trafford has ended, however, as he showed in his time at West Ham that he surely has something to offer.

United had a hugely disappointing season and it’s surprising that Lingard didn’t get more of a chance to play when players like Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho weren’t contributing that much.

More Stories Jesse Lingard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.