Liverpool star open to Bayern Munich move

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has been linked with a move away from the club, with his contract due to expire in 2023.

The Merseyside club may have to consider selling Mane in the summer or risk losing him on a free transfer next year. Liverpool are in a similar situation with Mohamed Salah, with the pair yet to sign new deals at the club.

Bayern Munich are interested in signing the Senegalese forward, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, and a fresh story from the Sky Sports Germany reporter has claimed that the Liverpool forward is open to a move to the German champions, a seen in the tweets below.

News #Mané: He can really imagine to join #FCBayern this summer! There is movement in talks with the player and his management. Next 3-4 weeks are decisive. Nagelsmann & Brazzo want him. Transfer fee probably less than €50m. @SkySportDE #TransferUpdate ??? https://t.co/qBhLogrvzM — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 23, 2022

If Mane is interested in a move away from Liverpool, it should be fairly straightforward to convince the club to let him leave this summer. If Liverpool refuse, then he is able to leave next year without the club receiving a penny.

The reported fee involved is believed to be in the region of around €50m if a deal does take place, which could be a bargain for Bayern. Mane has scored 120 goals for Liverpool since joining from Southampton, and can play anywhere across the front three.