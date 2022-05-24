£27m Spurs star admits he is unsure about his future

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Forgotten Tottenham man Giovani Lo Celso has admitted to uncertainty over his future after his loan spell at Villarreal came to an end.

The Argentine playmaker hasn’t really lived up to expectations at Spurs, so it seems likely he could be heading back to La Liga after also previously impressing in his time at Real Betis.

Still, for now, it seems Lo Celso is unsure about precisely what’s going to happen with him this summer, judging by his latest Instagram post.

“Closing another season… Qualifying for Europe in a very difficult stadium ? Champions League semis being very close to the goal… Thanks for the support of the usual! Now to think about what’s to come,” Lo Celso said.

More Stories / Latest News
Spurs & Chelsea monitoring developments as PL star changes agents ahead of potential transfer
“He’ll be absolutely delighted” – One Man United player tipped to bounce back because of Ten Hag arrival
Arsenal have sounded out representatives of possible alternative to Gabriel Jesus transfer

Lo Celso cost Spurs £27million to sign from Betis, but one imagines they’d now have to accept less than that to let him go.

More Stories Antonio Conte Giovani Lo Celso

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.