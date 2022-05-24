Man United ready to spend €50million on key transfer target with agents ready to travel to Manchester

Manchester United are willing to spend €50million in order to secure the signature of Villarreal’s Pau Torres this summer.

This is according to Marca, who reports that the new United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen to include the defender in a summer rebuild at Old Trafford as the Spaniard fits the profile of centre-back the Dutchman wants.

Villarreal will struggle to hold on to their homegrown star during the upcoming window as they need to sell players after failing to qualify for this season’s Champions League, a competition that has also exposed their talents to Europe’s biggest clubs after their run this season.

Torres’ contract expires in 2024 and the €50million Man United are willing to spend would activate a release clause in the 25-year-old’s contract.

The agents of Pau Torres will travel to Manchester this week to negotiate a contract with United – providing an agreement can be struck with Villarreal over a fee – reports Villarreal’s local newspaper Deportes de Periodico Mediterraneo.

Torres has spent his whole career with his local club, Villarreal, and has played 102 times for the La Liga side in the league. The defender broke into the first team in 2017 and has gone on to become one of the best centre-backs in La Liga.

This would be a great first signing for Ten Hag, who looks likely to have a partnership of Raphael Varane and Pau Torres in his defence next season.