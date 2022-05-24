Manchester United star’s camp believe transfer to Newcastle is “close”

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson reportedly believes a transfer to Newcastle could be close, according to Chronicle journalist Charlie Bennett.

The Red Devils shot-stopper hasn’t played regularly at Old Trafford for some time now, and it seems unlikely he has a long-term future at the club due to the presence of David de Gea as the established number one.

Henderson has shown plenty of potential in his career so far, but many top ‘keepers would struggle to get past a legendary figure like De Gea, so a move to Newcastle could be the ideal next step for his career.

See below as Bennett tweets that Henderson is keen on the prospect of a move to St James’ Park, and that those close to the 25-year-old believe a deal is close…

Newcastle fans will certainly hope this proves to be accurate, with an upgrade on Martin Dubravka surely needed if Eddie Howe’s side are intent on challenging for the top four any time soon.

Big names like Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes joined NUFC in January and a signing like Henderson would represent another major statement.

