Manchester United look set to be busy in the upcoming transfer window, with Erik ten Hag looking to bring in his own targets to rebuild the current squad.

Although Manchester United aren’t short of central defenders at the club, they’ve endured a difficult season, with Harry Maguire coming under particular scrutiny during the campaign.

According to Tutto Atalanta, they could be set to bolster their defence, as they are believed to be in pole position to sign Merih Demiral from Juventus.

The 24-year-old is currently on loan at Atalanta, and the report states that Manchester United may already have an agreement in place to sign the Turkish defender.

After struggling for regular game time at Juventus, Demiral moved to Atalanta where he has become a key figure in their defence. With 33 caps for Turkey, Demiral has gathered plenty of experience in his short career.

Atalanta do have an option to buy the defender from Juventus, but they could look to negotiate a similar deal to the one that took Christian Romero to Tottenham.

The Italian club signed Romero on a permanent transfer, before agreeing a deal to send him to Tottenham with a view to making a significant profit.