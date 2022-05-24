Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has endured a difficult season at the club, struggling for form and staying in the team.

Erik ten Hag is set to assess his squad ahead of next season, bringing in his own targets and flogging any players who he doesn’t believe to be suitable for his style of play.

Rashford reportedly wants to battle for his place next season, rather than searching for a move away from the club, despite his disappointing season, according to The Telegraph.

Barcelona have been showing an interest in Rashford in recent weeks, according to Todo Fichajes, but it seems the England international doesn’t want to leave the club that gave him an opportunity after coming through the academy.

The 24-year-old showed signs of being an exceptional talent during his early years at Manchester United, and not many would have expected him to struggle at any point in his career.

Gareth Southgate chose not to include Rashford in his latest England squad, so Rashford may be looking to stay in England to try and keep in sight of the England manager, and give himself the best chance of securing his place in the upcoming World Cup squad.