Memphis Depay drops hint on future amid Arsenal and Newcastle interest

Memphis Depay has dropped a hint on his future via Twitter, amid interest from Arsenal and Newcastle.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are interested in signing the Dutch forward, as they look to replace their outgoing strikers. Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette are out of contract, and Mikel Arteta will need to increase his squad depth after qualifying for the Europa League.

Newcastle have also been showing an interest in the Barcelona star, according to Fabrizio Romano. After their recent financial injection, the North East club are setting their sights high, aiming for players they usually find it difficult to attract.

However, Depay may have dropped a hint that he will be staying at Barcelona next season, as seen in the tweet below.

My first season hasn’t turned out how I imagined it, we have to keep working and keep improving to reach our goals next year. Visca Barça ??? ????????? — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) May 24, 2022

Romano also confirmed in the aforementioned video that Depay is likely to stay in Spain, and his latest tweet has also hinted the same.

With Barcelona playing in the Champions League, Newcastle and Arsenal may miss out on the Dutchman, if he’s looking to play at the top level. The Spanish giants were disappointing in the Champions League this season, being knocked out in the group stage, so Depay may be keen to get Barcelona back to where they belong.