Napoli forward Victor Osimhen could be a serious option for Arsenal in the transfer market, if latest reports are to be believed.

The Nigeria international has been in superb form in Serie A this season, leading to Calciomercato recently linking him with both Arsenal and Manchester United, but stating that a deal could cost as much as €110million.

However, it seems progress may be being made on Osimhen moving to the Premier League, as Goal claim the player’s agent was in London for talks with Gunners chief Edu last week.

The report adds, however, that Arsenal are aware this could be a difficult deal to get done, with Napoli known for being tough negotiators, while they can also boast Champions League football for next season, unlike Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal are also linked with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Tammy Abraham in Goal’s report, so it seems clear they have several options being considered.

Arteta needs to get this transfer window right as he’s spent a lot since taking over as Arsenal manager, but without much success to show for it yet.

Man Utd, meanwhile, also need to make changes this summer, so will surely hope they can remain in the running for Osimhen.

The 23-year-old could be ideal to come in as a long-term replacement for the ageing Cristiano Ronaldo, while Edinson Cavani also leaves a gap to fill up front as he’s out of contract this summer.