Manchester United will be looking to strengthen their squad under Erik ten Hag after an underwhelming season in the Premier League.

With multiple players set to leave the club, Ten Hag will be looking to overhaul the current squad who have been so unsuccessful in recent years, especially by Manchester United’s standards.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Frenkie De Jong has been discussed by the club as a potential signing this summer.

However, they will have to battle it out with PSG for the signing of the Dutch midfielder, according to SPORT.

PSG could be a more attractive destination than Manchester United.

After Manchester United’s disappointing season, it’s going to be difficult for the club to attract the best players around Europe. Every young talent wants to play at the top level, and without Champions League football, players may begin to look elsewhere.

With Kylian Mbappe staying at PSG and superstars Neymar and Lionel Messi making up the front three, De Jong may find it difficult to turn the French club down.

As a creative midfielder, playing behind that star trio would be a dream, and he will be able to play in the best club competition in the world.