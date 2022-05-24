Real Madrid line up £50m move for Arsenal transfer target following major development

Real Madrid reportedly want to seal the transfer of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling in a potential £50million deal after missing out on Kylian Mbappe.

The Spanish giants surely need to make changes in attack this summer after the lack of impact made by Eden Hazard, while Gareth Bale is out of contract at the end of this season.

Sterling could be ideal for Real Madrid after displaying his world class talent in the Premier League for much of the last decade now, and he’s being targeted in a potential £50m move, according to the Daily Star.

The England international is said to have great admiration for Los Blancos, according to the report, so one imagines they’ll have the edge in the race for his signature despite Arsenal also being linked with him.

The Telegraph recently claimed the Gunners were interested in Sterling, but their lack of Champions League football is surely going to hurt them.

Arsenal ended the season badly, and it’s surely vital for them to make changes up front this summer, but a big name like Sterling seems likely to be out of reach.

It would be interesting to see the 27-year-old try his luck with a move abroad, and it would surely be good for him to get away from City due to no longer being an automatic starter for Pep Guardiola’s side.