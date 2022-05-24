Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal highlights decisive battle for Champions League final

Following the final day excitement of the final day of the Premier League, all attention switches to the mammoth Champions League final in Paris in just four days time. On Tuesday it was Real Madrid’s open media day with UEFA, where Dani Carvajal had some interesting comments on the final itself.

One of the less-heralded names amongst Real Madrid‘s historic Champions League run in the 2010s, Carvajal was present for all of them alongside Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema. That includes the first one in 2014, under current manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Speaking to Marca during the media day, Carvajal pointed to the battleground on which he thought the final against Liverpool may be won and lost.