Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal highlights decisive battle for Champions League final

Following the final day excitement of the final day of the Premier League, all attention switches to the mammoth Champions League final in Paris in just four days time. On Tuesday it was Real Madrid’s open media day with UEFA, where Dani Carvajal had some interesting comments on the final itself.

One of the less-heralded names amongst Real Madrid‘s historic Champions League run in the 2010s, Carvajal was present for all of them alongside Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema. That includes the first one in 2014, under current manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Speaking to Marca during the media day, Carvajal pointed to the battleground on which he thought the final against Liverpool may be won and lost.

Dani Carvajal is a veteran of four Champions League victories.

“If we can get past the first line of pressure we can cause a lot of danger. It could be one of the keys of the match.”

Carvajal also spoke of the experience they had, saying that it was something they went into with a naturalness, being his fifth. He did however note that Liverpool would be more prepared in his opinion.

The flanks have generally been a problem area for Real Madrid and perhaps the full-backs will play their own crucial part. Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are key weapons for Liverpool with the ball and Real Madrid have struggled to keep their opponents left side quiet in the knockout rounds, while Vinicius Junior will look to exploit the space in behind Alexander-Arnold.

