Arsenal have sounded out representatives of possible alternative to Gabriel Jesus transfer

Arsenal have reportedly sounded out the representatives of Everton forward Richarlison as they eye new signings in attack this summer.

According to Goal, there have also been discussions over Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, but it seems the Gunners are also keen to be kept in the loop about Richarlison’s situation.

The Brazil international has been a stand-out performer at Goodison Park for some time now, even if this was generally a disappointing season for Everton.

The Toffees ended up in a surprise relegation battle, but managed to stay up in the end, so it may be that that will be enough to convince Richarlison to stick with them a bit longer.

Still, one imagines the 25-year-old will have a number of big clubs keeping tabs on him this summer, and he’d undoubtedly be a good fit at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s gamble to allow Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave in January backfired, and it surely now makes sense to bring in one or two signings up front this summer.

The likes of Jesus and Richarlison could be ideal, with both players proven in the Premier League and capable of playing a variety of roles in attack, either centrally or out wide.