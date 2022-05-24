Rio Ferdinand believes Newcastle will replace Eddie Howe

When Eddie Howe arrived at Newcastle United, the Magpies were limp and winless. It seemed as if it would be a struggle for them to stay in the division for some time, but with the help of some January investment, Howe has guided Newcastle to a comfortable finish.

Most fans would have been delighted to find out in December that the only influence they would have had on relegation on the final day of the season was to be sending another team down. Despite being in the relegation zone for much of the first half of the year, Newcastle United finished a staggering 14 points clear of the drop.

Yet according to Rio Ferdinand, it won’t be enough for him to keep his job. In a segment for his Vibe with Five channel covered by Geordie Boot Boys, the former England defender was of the belief that Newcastle would be “moving him on.”

Ferdinand discusses Howe’s future at 50:14.

He also tipped a them to go for one manager in particular. Following the sacking of Steve Bruce, Newcastle were ready to hand over the keys to Unai Emery, currently of Villarreal. The Basque manager considered an offer and eventually turned it down, but Ferdinand believes he Newcastle will be back in for him soon.

Whether Emery would change his mind now remains to be seen, having guided Villarreal to an historic second Champions League semi-final this season. Although the Newcastle project must be an attractive one for managers, it’s unlikely Villarreal would look too kindly on Emery considering another offer.