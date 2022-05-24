Liverpool ready to pay Real Madrid star’s €90million release clause

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes this summer.

The Brazil international has not always been a regular at the Bernabeu, and that could mean there’s an opportunity for the Reds to lure him to Anfield.

According to El Nacional, there is strong interest from Liverpool, who would be ready to pay Rodrygo’s €90million release clause in order to get a deal done.

Liverpool don’t currently need new attacking players that urgently, but it might soon be time to make some changes in that department.

Both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be out of contract in a year’s time, so if new deals can’t be sorted for them soon, it could mean a big investment in a player like Rodrygo is necessary.

The 21-year-old is an exciting young talent, even if he’s yet to show his full potential due to the strong competition for places in this Madrid squad.

LFC could give him more of an opportunity to play regularly, and one imagines a fee of €90m could end up looking like a bargain for him in the future.

Still, most Liverpool fans will just be hoping their club can resolve Salah and Mane’s futures as soon as possible after their immense contribution to the club’s recent success.