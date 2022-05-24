Cristiano Ronaldo issued major Ralf Rangnick threat to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly made it clear to Manchester United that he would quit the club if Ralf Rangnick was given the manager’s job on a permanent basis.

A report from ESPN details just how badly things went at Man Utd this season, with so many issues behind the scenes clearly affecting the players’ performances on the pitch.

It seems that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made some mistakes early on in the season that ultimately led to his sacking, while interim manager Rangnick was not at all popular either.

ESPN claim that Ronaldo was one player who quickly came to dislike the German tactician, threatening to quit Old Trafford if he was given the job permanently.

The Portugal international was not alone there, with others reported to have made a point of Googling Rangnick because they didn’t know who he was.

Sources also suggest that Rangnick himself was over-confident going into the job, and that he wasn’t truly prepared for how difficult it would be to deal with being under the spotlight at such a big club.