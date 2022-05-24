Arsenal and Manchester United may reportedly face paying huge money for the transfer of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves this summer.

The Portugal international has long looked like a fine talent at Premier League level, and he’s just had another hugely impressive campaign.

According to The Athletic, this means Arsenal may face paying almost double what his value was a year ago, while this could also impact Man Utd, who have been linked with Neves by Sky Sports.

Neves looks like he’s ready to make the step up to a bigger club, and he’d surely have a key role to play at Arsenal, who need to strengthen in the middle of the park after another disappointing season.

The Gunners are also linked with Youri Tielemans by The Athletic, but Neves is another proven talent at this level who could do a similar job.

United, meanwhile, will surely rebuild under new manager Erik ten Hag, and Neves could be the perfect player to come in as Paul Pogba nears the end of his contract at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old clearly won’t come cheap, but both these struggling clubs would probably do well to just pay up for him if they want to get back to being in the top four.