Ruben Neves coy on future as summer move beckons

Many an eyebrow was raised when teenage sensation and captain of Porto Ruben Neves moved to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2017. After five years at the club and considerable success, it appears as if he may well be on his way out.

Throughout the season there have been suggestions that the 25-year-old Portuguese would be on his way out of the club with both Arsenal and Manchester United linked to the midfielder. That said he won’t come cheap either. Neves has also been linked with Barcelona, although the price may prohibit the cash-strapped Catalans from making a bid.

Speaking to The Athletic in a story covered by This Is Futbol, Neves himself admitted that he was intent on pursuing his dreams.

“Everyone knows about what football is about, what our lives are about. Our careers are really short, we need to take the opportunities we have. Of course, all of us have dreams and we need to live those dreams in a short space of time.”

“Let’s see what happens. I cannot say too much about it.”

Many have wondered if Neves has played his final match for Wolves.

“If I go it would be really hard for me and my family. But, as I told you, we have dreams to live in a short space of time. And if anything happens, that’s why I was so emotional the last game at home because I don’t know how it’s going to be. If it was my last game, it was really important.”

Manchester United will have to rebuild their midfield under new manager Erik ten Hag with several exits from Old Trafford, headlined by Paul Pogba. Neves may well fit the bill for his project if ten Hag cannot secure the signature of Frenkie de Jong and Manchester are one of the few teams that can pay the fee Wolves will be asking.

