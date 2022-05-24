Solskjaer shot himself in the foot by breaking pre-season promise to Man Utd players

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer broke a pre-season promise to his players as soon as the campaign got going.

The Red Devils sacked Solskjaer in November after some disastrous results, including humiliating defeats to Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford.

A report from ESPN details how it all went wrong for the Norwegian tactician early on in the season, as he backtracked on plans he’d communicated to his players about using a 4-3-3 formation, immediately switching back to 4-2-3-1 when the campaign got going.

This also backfired for Solskjaer once Cristiano Ronaldo arrived, as the former manager struggled to fit the Portugal international into his system, according to ESPN.

United fans will be dismayed at hearing about how badly Solskjaer handled this, with ESPN’s report adding that he was seen as weak and poor tactically.

Things didn’t improve under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, and MUFC supporters will just hope that incoming manager Erik ten Hag can finally turn things around after a difficult few years.