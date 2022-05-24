‘This is a strange one’ – Journalist left shocked at who could join Tottenham

Tottenham could reportedly be surprise suitors for West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek this summer, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

Soucek has been a decent performer for the Hammers, but doesn’t seem like an obvious upgrade on what Spurs already have in that area of the pitch.

It remains to be seen if this move will definitely go through, but it seems there is interest from Tottenham that keeps coming up again and again.

“One unusual name that crops up, which is quite surprising, is Tomas Soucek,” Taylor told Give Me Sport.

“Quite a strange one, really, because obviously it’s not a player traditionally you’d sort of think stands out or a team would look at pinching from someone like West Ham.”

West Ham surely won’t want to sell a key player to one of their biggest rivals, but we have seen it happen a few times with the likes of Michael Carrick and Jermain Defoe.