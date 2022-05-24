‘This is a strange one’ – Journalist left shocked at who could join Tottenham

Tottenham FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Tottenham could reportedly be surprise suitors for West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek this summer, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

Soucek has been a decent performer for the Hammers, but doesn’t seem like an obvious upgrade on what Spurs already have in that area of the pitch.

It remains to be seen if this move will definitely go through, but it seems there is interest from Tottenham that keeps coming up again and again.

“One unusual name that crops up, which is quite surprising, is Tomas Soucek,” Taylor told Give Me Sport.

“Quite a strange one, really, because obviously it’s not a player traditionally you’d sort of think stands out or a team would look at pinching from someone like West Ham.”

More Stories / Latest News
Video: BBC apologise and explain ‘Manchester United are rubbish’ appearing on news ticker
Manchester United star’s camp believe transfer to Newcastle is “close”
Video: Funny Jack Grealish moments during Man City title celebrations

West Ham surely won’t want to sell a key player to one of their biggest rivals, but we have seen it happen a few times with the likes of Michael Carrick and Jermain Defoe.

More Stories Tomas Soucek

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.