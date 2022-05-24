Tottenham and Chelsea are reportedly both among the clubs monitoring the situation of Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu this summer.

The Turkey international has impressed in his time at the King Power Stadium and is surely good enough to earn himself a big move in the near future, which may be what he has in mind ahead of next season.

Soyuncu has certainly hinted at that, with the Daily Mail claiming he’s just changed agents ahead of what could be a pivotal summer in his career.

The report adds that Spurs and Chelsea are joined by Atletico Madrid in keeping tabs on Soyuncu’s situation, so it seems clear he won’t be short of suitors if he does decide to push for a move.

Chelsea could certainly do with strengthening at the back this summer as they prepare to lose Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen once they’re out of contract at the end of this season.

The Telegraph claim the Blues have eight targets in mind, with Sevilla ace Jules Kounde named as one priority, but Soyuncu could well be on their list as well.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will want to build on their impressive fourth place finish, and could do with someone like Soyuncu as a better long-term partner for Cristian Romero at the back.