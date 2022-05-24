Aurelien Tchouameni has been heavily linked with a move away from Monaco this summer, with Liverpool and Real Madrid showing an interest.

After an impressive season in France, Tchouameni has turned the heads of some of the biggest clubs in Europe. According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking to Anfield Watch, Real Madrid and Liverpool are both interested in the midfielder.

However, it appears Liverpool may have lost the race to sign the 22-year-old, as he’s told his Monaco teammates he wants to join the Spanish giants, as seen in the tweet below.

Aurélien Tchouaméni has already communicated to his teammates the intention to join Real Madrid, as per @JulienMaynard. He dreams of Real. ???? #RealMadrid Price will be way more than €50m, still to be negotiated – Real Madrid plans have changed after Mbappé’s refusal. pic.twitter.com/YrWyK3bwcG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 24, 2022

After missing out on Kylian Mbappe, it appears Madrid are planning to spend their money elsewhere. The news will be disappointing for Liverpool fans, as Jurgen Klopp is in need of some up and coming midfielders.

Fabinho, Thiago, James Milner, and Jordan Henderson are all regulars in the Liverpool side, but they’re all into their thirties. With Tchouameni being 22, signing the French midfielder would gift them a talented player for the next ten years.

After winning two trophies and in the Champions League final, it may seem the Merseyside club aren’t desperate for reinforcements, but their experienced midfielders aren’t getting any younger, and Klopp will have to start looking to the future.